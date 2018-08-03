3-Aug-2018 9:44 AM
HNA Group announces changes to management team and portfolio company board representation
HNA Group announced (01-Aug-2018) the following changes to its management team and portfolio company board representation, effective immediately:
- Xiangdong (Adam) Tan has been appointed chairman of HNA International, a position formerly held by Wang Jian; Mr Tan will continue in his roles as vice chairman and chief executive officer of HNA Group;
- Chao (Dennis) Chen has been appointed chief investment officer of HNA Group, succeeding Shuang (James) Wang; Mr Chen has also been named executive chairman of HNA International;
- Guang Yang, who had previously signaled his intention to depart HNA to form a new business venture, has stepped down as president of HNA Group North America and as a Trustee of the Hainan Cihang Charity Foundation; and
- Ling Zhang, Xiaofeng (Daniel) Chen, Chao (Dennis) Chen and Daoqui Liu have been elected to the Swissport Board of Directors with Mr Zhang as chairman and Xiaofeng (Daniel) Chen as vice-chairman. Messrs.Zhang, Chen and Liu replace HNA Group's previous representatives on the Board, Xiangdong (Adam) Tan, Hongyu (Leo) Liao, Weiliang (William) Zhang and Jing Li. [more - original PR]