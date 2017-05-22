Hong Kong International Airport pax up 6% in Apr-2017

Hong Kong International Airport passenger numbers up 6% - traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

Passenger numbers: 6.3 million, +6.0% year-on-year;

Cargo volume: 398,000 tonnes, +8.7%;

Aircraft movements: 34,740, +3.1%.

Hong Kong International Airport reported (21-May-2017) residents' travel was the main driver of the passenger growth, with passenger traffic to and from Japan recorded the most significant increases. The continuing strong growth in cargo was largely attributed to a 14% growth in exports, with North America and Europe reporting the most significant increase in the month. The airport also noted: "Combining March and April to even out the seasonal impact of the Easter holidays, passenger volume, cargo tonnage, and flight movements showed year-on-year growth of 1.9%, 13.4% and 1.8%, respectively". [more - original PR]