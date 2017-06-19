Hong Kong International Airport pax up 3% in May-2017

Hong Kong International Airport passenger numbers up 3% - traffic highlights for May-2017:

Passenger numbers: 6.0 million, +2.5% year-on-year;

Cargo volume: 409,000 tonnes, +12.9%;

Aircraft movements: 35,415, +3.0%.

Hong Kong International Airport reported (18-Jun-2017) exports continued to be the main driver behind strong cargo growth. In May, exports recorded robust year-on-year growth of 21%. Among key trading regions, Europe and North America increased most significantly. [more - original PR]