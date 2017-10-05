HK Express appoints new executive chairman and acting CEO

HK Express announced (04-Oct-2017) the appointment of Zhong Guosong as executive chairman and acting CEO of HK Express, with effect from 04-Oct-2017. This follows "concerns raised by the Hong Kong public in light of our recent flight cancellations", with the carrier stating: "The airline takes this matter seriously and is determined to improve our operations for Hong Kong". The carrier said Mr Zhong's first area of focus is "working on understanding what has transpired in the airline recently, in order to implement any necessary improvements to ensure HK Express continues to serve the Hong Kong public in its unique role as the sole low cost carrier". Mr Zhong is working with the airline's Board and leadership team to develop and determine strategies and policies. He is already drafting plans to meet with management and reach out to employees, to fully understand their needs. Mr Zhong will also liaise closely with the relevant local authorities, including the Civil Aviation Department to establish efficient communications channel and effective implementation mechanism between the two parties to ensure smoother operations in the future. Mr Zhong previously served as vice president of HK Express for seven years. [more - original PR]