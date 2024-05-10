Hitit focuses on customer engagement and offer relevance: Head of business development

Hitit head of business development, North America Ray Pawley, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "When we work with all of our carriers and partners, we're really just trying to identify, from a technology perspective, how to advance or augment what they may already have and make it even better". Mr Pawley added: "We look at it from technology all the way down to the data analytics of it all - how are you allowing yourself to engage with your customers and how are you allowing them to engage with you? And how do you make your offers relevant at the right time?".