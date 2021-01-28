Become a CAPA Member
28-Jan-2021 12:51 PM

Himalaya Airlines and Yeti Airlines sign network integration agreement

Himalaya Airlines, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (27-Jan-2021) it signed a partnership agreement with Yeti Airlines for network integration and sales growth. Under the agreement, passengers will be able "to book connecting flights of their choice both nationally and internationally" through the official websites of both airlines. Himalaya Airlines noted it operates international services to destinations in the Middle East and Asia Pacific region, while Yeti Airlines operates domestic services.

