5-Oct-2017 11:53 AM

HIAL handles 1.6 million pax across 11 airport for FY2016/2017

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) reported (04-Oct-2017) the following operational highlights for FY2016/2017:

  • Record year for passenger figures across the HIAL group airports:
    • 1.6 million passengers handled at 11 regional airports, +15.4% year-on-year;
  • Jan-2017: Official opening of the newly refurbished GBP6.3 million terminal at Sumburgh Airport on Shetland Island;
  • Inverness Airport:
    • 829,018 passengers handled, growth on London Heathrow Airport and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport services;
    • GBP1.4 million investment to improve car parking, arrivals area, departure lounge, retail outlets and catering offering;
    • Dedicated international arrivals hall opened, encompassing border control functions to facilitate global connectivity;
  • Strong tourist demand on services from Glasgow to Barra, Islay and Tiree. [more - original PR]

