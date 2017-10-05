HIAL handles 1.6 million pax across 11 airport for FY2016/2017

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) reported (04-Oct-2017) the following operational highlights for FY2016/2017:
- Record year for passenger figures across the HIAL group airports:
- 1.6 million passengers handled at 11 regional airports, +15.4% year-on-year;
- Jan-2017: Official opening of the newly refurbished GBP6.3 million terminal at Sumburgh Airport on Shetland Island;
- Inverness Airport:
- 829,018 passengers handled, growth on London Heathrow Airport and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport services;
- GBP1.4 million investment to improve car parking, arrivals area, departure lounge, retail outlets and catering offering;
- Dedicated international arrivals hall opened, encompassing border control functions to facilitate global connectivity;
- Strong tourist demand on services from Glasgow to Barra, Islay and Tiree. [more - original PR]