Higher airport charges, taxation shackle India aviation industry: Jet Airways chairman

Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal, in the carrier's Annual Report for 2016/2017, stated (Aug-2017) increasing airport charges and levies along with high taxation continue to "shackle" the airline industry in India. Mr Goyal also said the existing airport infrastructure has not been able to match with the rapid growth in passenger volumes and aircraft movement. He however maintained that the domestic aviation sector remains robust and holds out significant opportunities to the players in the space. "For aviation to truly realise its potential, several areas must be addressed. Escalating airport levies, surcharges and high taxation continue to shackle the industry", Mr Goyal said. The current airport infrastructure is unable to keep pace with the breakneck growth in capacity and traffic, he said adding, "addressing these issues is the most urgent need of the hour". Mr Goyal also praised the government's UDAN scheme, which he said would further boost air connectivity across the country. "I am convinced that the Indian aviation sector remains robust and holds out significant opportunities with political and economic stability, growth in GDP, higher disposable incomes and a young and aspirational population contributing largely to the potential of aviation", Mr Goyal also noted. [more - original PR]

