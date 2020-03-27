HIAL to close all airports to scheduled services and general aviation traffic from 29-Mar-2020

Highlands and Islands Airports (HIAL) reported (26-Mar-2020) it will close all its airports to scheduled services and routine general aviation traffic with effect from 29-Mar-2020. HIAL added airport managers will implement contingency arrangements to continue assisting essential and emergency services. HIAL MD Inglis Lyon stated: "Our airports are unique in that their core role is to provide lifeline services for our communities in the Highlands and Islands. They are essential to the continued delivery of medical and other critical supplies, the transport of key workers and also enable emergency flights for island communities". [more - original PR]