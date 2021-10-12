HIAL: SATE project trialling mail delivery to remote North Ronaldsay island community

Highlands & Islands Airports (HIAL) reported (06-Oct-2021) the Sustainable Aviation Test Environment (SATE) project based at Kirkwall Airport collaborated with Royal Mail and Windracers to set up a trial of scheduled, autonomous flights for two weeks between Kirkwall and North Ronaldsay. The trial, using a large twin engine drone to deliver mail, will help better connect remote island communities. The project is funded by UK Research and Innovation via the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund. [more - original PR]