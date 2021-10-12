Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Oct-2021 12:02 PM

HIAL: SATE project trialling mail delivery to remote North Ronaldsay island community

Highlands & Islands Airports (HIAL) reported (06-Oct-2021) the Sustainable Aviation Test Environment (SATE) project based at Kirkwall Airport collaborated with Royal Mail and Windracers to set up a trial of scheduled, autonomous flights for two weeks between Kirkwall and North Ronaldsay. The trial, using a large twin engine drone to deliver mail, will help better connect remote island communities. The project is funded by UK Research and Innovation via the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More