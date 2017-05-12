HIAA CEO: Halifax International Airport had 'tremendously successful' year in 2016

Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) president and CEO Joyce Carter reported (11-May-2017) Halifax Stanfield International Airport witnessed a "tremendously successful" year in 2016 due to ongoing support from its passengers, airline partners, airport community, government and stakeholders. Ms Carter further stated the airport is expected to reach four million passengers in 2017, and will remain committed to collaborating with airlines, industry and tourism agencies to achieve its goal. [more - original PR]