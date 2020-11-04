Hi Fly to discontinue A380 wet lease and phase aircraft out of fleet

Hi Fly, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (03-Nov-2020) plans to phase out its A380 upon the end of its three year wet lease in 2020. The decision to not extend the initial agreed lease period came as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, that drastically reduced the demand for very large aircraft. The A380 will be replaced in the Hi Fly fleet by additional A330s a more adequate aircraft for current market conditions.