Hi Fly takes delivery of first A380

Hi Fly confirmed (05-Apr-2018) it took delivery of its first A380 aircraft, which is scheduled to join the fleet in mid 2018. The aircraft is configured with 399 economy, 60 business and 12 first class. Seats are fitted with Panasonic CX2 IFE system. Hi Fly president Paulo Mirpuri stated: "This acquisition has been part of our company's plans for a while". Hi Fly becomes the fourth European carrier to operate the aircraft type and first in Portugal. [more - original PR]