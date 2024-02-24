Become a CAPA Member
24-Feb-2024

Hi Fly completes first check flight for Global Airlines A380

Hi Fly completed (22-Feb-2024) the first check flight of A380 (9H-GLOBL) at Mojave Air and Space Port, California. As previously reported by CAPA, Global Airlines selected Hi Fly to collaborate on the development and maintenance of the four A380 aircraft Global has agreed to acquire. Hi Fly is providing its experience with the aircraft to support Global to accelerate its entry into service (EIS) and return to service (RTS) processes for the aircraft. [more - original PR]

