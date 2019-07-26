Hi Air to operate 10 ATR 72-500s, serve domestic and international destinations

Hi Air announced (25-Jul-2019) plans to operate 10 ATR 72-500 aircraft. The airline also stated its intention to develop new routes by acquiring operating rights to serve domestic and international airports, including in emerging markets such as Nepal and Myanmar. As previously reported by CAPA, the start up carrier received its first two ATR 72-500s earlier in Jul-2019 and expects to launch domestic services and short haul international routes later in 2019, pending regulatory approval. [more - original PR - Korean]