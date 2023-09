Hi Air suspended (31-Aug-2023) all domestic services from 01-Sep-2023 to 22-Sep-2023 and all international services from 01-Sep-2023 to 28-Oct-2023, citing a "lack of flight managers, which is a necessary condition for the safe operation of aircraft". The airline will undertake recruitment and training of relevant personnel in order to resume services as soon as possible. [more - original PR - Korean]