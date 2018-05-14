Loading
14-May-2018 12:58 PM

Hewlett Packard installs new generation IT network at Gatwick Airport

London Gatwick Airport appointed (13-May-2018) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to install a new generation IT network. Details include:

  • Completed in 18 months while the airport remained 100% operational;
  • 'Internet of Things': Sensors deployed to measure numerous parameters including waste bin levels, occupancy of check in desks, table availability and pond water levels;
  • Free WiFi for passengers;
  • Ability to operate high definition CCTV and IPTV systems;
  • Passenger flow analytics;
  • Baggage reconciliation using WiFi;
  • Machine learning and facial recognition. [more - original PR]

