14-May-2018 12:58 PM
Hewlett Packard installs new generation IT network at Gatwick Airport
London Gatwick Airport appointed (13-May-2018) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to install a new generation IT network. Details include:
- Completed in 18 months while the airport remained 100% operational;
- 'Internet of Things': Sensors deployed to measure numerous parameters including waste bin levels, occupancy of check in desks, table availability and pond water levels;
- Free WiFi for passengers;
- Ability to operate high definition CCTV and IPTV systems;
- Passenger flow analytics;
- Baggage reconciliation using WiFi;
- Machine learning and facial recognition. [more - original PR]