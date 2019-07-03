Henley & Partners: UK and US passport power declines; Japan and Singapore hold top spot for mobility

Henley & Partners released (02-Jul-2019) its 'Passport Index' for 3Q2019, finding Japan and Singapore held the strongest passports for international travel, with both holding a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 189. South Korea dropped to equal second place along with Finland and Germany, accessing 187 destinations without a prior visa. Denmark, Italy and Luxembourg shared third place, while France, Spain and Sweden sat in joint fourth place. Austria, the Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland were equal fifth. With a score of 183, the UK and the US now share sixth place, the lowest position either country has held since 2010, and a significant drop from their first place ranking in 2014. [more - original PR]