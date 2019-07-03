Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Jul-2019 7:50 AM

Henley & Partners: UK and US passport power declines; Japan and Singapore hold top spot for mobility

Henley & Partners released (02-Jul-2019) its 'Passport Index' for 3Q2019, finding Japan and Singapore held the strongest passports for international travel, with both holding a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 189. South Korea dropped to equal second place along with Finland and Germany, accessing 187 destinations without a prior visa. Denmark, Italy and Luxembourg shared third place, while France, Spain and Sweden sat in joint fourth place. Austria, the Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland were equal fifth. With a score of 183, the UK and the US now share sixth place, the lowest position either country has held since 2010, and a significant drop from their first place ranking in 2014. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More