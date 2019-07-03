Become a CAPA Member
3-Jul-2019 11:14 AM

Henley & Partners: UAE breaks into top 20 passport rankings for mobility

Henley & Partners reported (02-Jul-2019) the UAE has entered the top 20 of its 'Henley Passport Index' for the first time in the index's 14 year history. The country has more than doubled its number of visa free destinations over the past five years. The UAE allows visa-free/visa-on-arrival to 167 countries according to the 3Q2019 update of the index. The index ranks of all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. [more - original PR]

