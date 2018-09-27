Helvetic firms up order for 12 Embraer 190-E2s, will receive first aircraft by late 2019

Helvetic Airways finalised (26-Sep-2018) its order with Embraer for 12 E190-E2s, valued at USD730 million at list prices. Helvetic signed an LoI for the aircraft in Jul-2018. The contract includes purchase rights for an additional 12 E190-E2s which the airline can convert to larger E195-E2s. The first of the new E190-E2s will start replacing Helvetic's five Fokker 100s and seven first generation E190s in late 2019. Delivery of all aircraft is aimed for completion by autumn 2021. [more - original PR]