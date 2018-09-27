Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Sep-2018 9:43 AM

Helvetic firms up order for 12 Embraer 190-E2s, will receive first aircraft by late 2019

Helvetic Airways finalised (26-Sep-2018) its order with Embraer for 12 E190-E2s, valued at USD730 million at list prices. Helvetic signed an LoI for the aircraft in Jul-2018. The contract includes purchase rights for an additional 12 E190-E2s which the airline can convert to larger E195-E2s. The first of the new E190-E2s will start replacing Helvetic's five Fokker 100s and seven first generation E190s in late 2019. Delivery of all aircraft is aimed for completion by autumn 2021. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More