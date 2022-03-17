Helvetic Airways launches 'Ski & Fly' working model for seasonal employees

Helvetic Airways launched (16-Mar-2022) its "Ski & Fly" working model to offer seasonal employees such as ski instructors full time work as a flight attendant during the summer period. The training programme includes all introductory courses and training in Zurich-Kloten, as well as the introductory flights in the cabin. The programme is initially designed for two summer seasons, but can be extended. Entry dates and the start of the training courses are 01-May-2022 and mid-May-2022, and 01-Jun-2022 and mid-June-2022. [more - original PR]