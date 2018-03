Helvetic Airways appointed (14-Mar-2018) Tobias Pogorevc as CEO from 01-Apr-2018, succeeding Bruno Jans who will remain "dedicated to upcoming special projects". Mr Pogorevc was CFO of Helvetic Airways and Horizon Swiss Flight Academy since 2007. Helvetic's top management team will be made up of Mr Pogorevc and COO Simon Schatzmann. [more - original PR - German]