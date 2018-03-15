Helsinki-Vantaa Airport reports double digit pax growth in Feb-2018

Helsinki-Vantaa Airport reported (14-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

Passengers: 1.5 million, +11.8% year-on-year; Domestic: 292,062, +9.7%; International: 1.2 million, +12.4%;

Cargo: 12,405 tons, -1.9%;

Aircraft movements: 6854, +7.2%; Domestic: 1800, +5.2%; International: 5054, +8.0%.



According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, this is the highest level of February passenger traffic for the airport since 2008.