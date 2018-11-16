Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Nov-2018 9:18 AM

Helloworld Travel TTV up 3.5% driven by improved air sales, membership expansion

Helloworld Travel reported (15-Nov-2018) total transaction value (TTV) of AUD6.1 billion (USD4.4 billion) in FY2017/18, an increase of 3.5% year-on-year. The increase was driven by improved air sales volume growth and business acquisitions made in 2H2018. Helloworld membership increased from 2015 to 2223 led by acquisition of Magellan Travel Group, creating a separate sixth Australian retail network in the group, and branded member expansion. The company reported Q1FY2018/19 "started well", with TTV of AUD1.7 billion (USD1.2 billion) and overall revenue margin increasing 0.2% to 5.5%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More