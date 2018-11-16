Helloworld Travel TTV up 3.5% driven by improved air sales, membership expansion

Helloworld Travel reported (15-Nov-2018) total transaction value (TTV) of AUD6.1 billion (USD4.4 billion) in FY2017/18, an increase of 3.5% year-on-year. The increase was driven by improved air sales volume growth and business acquisitions made in 2H2018. Helloworld membership increased from 2015 to 2223 led by acquisition of Magellan Travel Group, creating a separate sixth Australian retail network in the group, and branded member expansion. The company reported Q1FY2018/19 "started well", with TTV of AUD1.7 billion (USD1.2 billion) and overall revenue margin increasing 0.2% to 5.5%. [more - original PR]