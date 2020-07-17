17-Jul-2020 11:25 AM
Helloworld Travel outlines outlook for Australia's domestic travel
Helloworld Travel Limited outlined (16-Jul-2020) the following outlook for Australia's domestic travel:
- Domestic service frequencies have increased significantly since late Jun-2020 and are expected to increase throughout the remainder of 2020, despite restrictions on Victorian travellers;
- Domestic carriers will continue to ramp up their services Australia wide as travel restrictions ease;
- Continued increase in domestic air and land bookings off a low base, with a focus to continue on domestic tourism opportunities and capture travel demand ahead of an expected return to international travel in 2022. [more - original PR]