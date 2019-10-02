Become a CAPA Member
2-Oct-2019 9:40 AM

Helloworld Travel completes acquisition of TravelEdge Group

Helloworld Travel completed (01-Oct-2019) the acquisition of the TravelEdge GroupTravelEdge is Australia's largest privately owned travel management company, offering services covering corporate travel, in-house travel management solutions, academic services, events and groups, holiday and leisure services and travel prizing and incentives. The additional expertise and capability brought into the group by TravelEdge will complement Helloworld Travel's corporate operations in Australia and New Zealand. Helloworld Travel was advised by PwC and MinterEllison on the transaction. [more - original PR]

