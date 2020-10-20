Helloworld Travel chairman: FY2020 was 'an extraordinary tale of two halves'

Helloworld Travel chairman Garry Hounsell stated (15-Oct-2020) FY2020 was "an extraordinary tale of two halves", with the business shifting its focus to restructure through the challenges of coronavirus and beyond, The company's results through to 31-Dec-2019, showed record total transaction value (TTV) up 12.9% to AUD3.6 billion (USD2.5 billion), revenue up 9.8% to AUD200 million (USD141.1 million), an underlying EBITDA of AUD48 million (USD33.9 million), up 14.8% year-on-year, and was on track to achieve its forecast results for the year, including TTV of circa AUD7 billion (USD4.9 billion). [more - original PR]