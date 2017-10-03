HRADF and Greek State formalise 20 year Athens Airport concession extension

Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) and the Greek State signed (02-Oct-2017) a 20 year extension for the Athens International Airport concession with Athens International Airport SA. As previously reported by CAPA, HRADF owns 30% of the airport's management company, and the Greek State owns 25%. The remainder is owned by AviAlliance and the Copelouzos Group. The extension was awarded for a total cost of EUR600 million, while the net proceeds from the privatisation programme amount to EUR483.87 million. The completion of the transaction is subject to approvals by the competent European authorities and the Greek Parliament. [more - original PR - English/Greek]