HRADF receives AIA's offer for 20 year concession extension

Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) received (30-May-2017) a financial offer from the board of Athens International Airport (AIA), for the airport's current management to extend its concession by 20 years. HRADF declined the offer, and "asked AIA's management for the submission of an improved offer". As previously reported by CAPA, HRADF owns 30% of the management company, and the Greek State owns 25%. The remainder is owned by AviAlliance and the Copelouzos Group. [more - original PR]