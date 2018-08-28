28-Aug-2018 11:59 AM
Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority reports 34.4m pax in seven months to Jul-2018
Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (YPA) reported (23-Aug-2018) the following traffic for Greek airports:
- Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 9.9 million, +8.9% year-on-year;
- Aircraft movements: 77,882, +9.7%;
- Athens International Airport and Heraklion Airport were the busiest airports, handling 2.8 million and 1.4 million passengers, respectively;
- Seven months ended Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 34.4 million, +10.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 289,453, +8.3%. [more - original PR - Greek]