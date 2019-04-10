Helios updates on GAINS project collaboration

Helios reported (09-Apr-2019) its collaboration with SESAR, GNSS, EGNOS and EASA on the' General Aviation Improved Navigation and Surveillance' (GAINS) project reached the navigation demonstration phase. GAINS project director Philip Church stated "By testing flights with a broad variety of general aviation (GA) equipment, GAINS will demonstrate the ability of GA to employ new technology and procedures in flight, and also test the viability of adapting SESAR solutions to improve GA's operations and integration within a variety of operational contexts and environments. This should contribute to better GA integration at controlled and uncontrolled aerodromes, as well as improving safety, efficiency and predictability of operations. [more - original PR]