HEICO Corporation revises FY2018 expectations upwards

HEICO Corporation reported (28-Feb-2018) it anticipates continued net sales growth within the company's Flight Support Group's commercial aviation and defense product lines over the remainder of FY2018. It also anticipates growth within its Electronic Technologies Group, principally driven by demand for the majority of its products. During the remainder of FY2018, HEICO Corporation intends to continue its commitments to developing new products and services, further market penetration, and an aggressive acquisition strategy, while maintaining "financial strength and flexibility". Key FY2018 outlook highlights include:

Net sales: Growth of 12% to 14%, up from previous estimated of 10% to 12%;

Net income: Growth of 30% to 32%, up from previous estimated of 10% to 12%;

Consolidated operating margin: 20% to 21%, up from previous estimated of 20%;

Cash flow from operations: USD310 million, up from previous estimated of USD290 million;

Depreciation and amortisation expenses: USD75 million;

Capital expenditure: USD50 million. [more - original PR]