15-Jul-2019 10:26 AM

Heathrow workers announce strike dates, may shut down airport operations

Unite the Union announced (12-Jul-2019) 4000 of its members employed as security guards, engineers, passenger service operatives and passenger service drivers at London Heathrow Airport plan to take strike action on 26/27-Jul-2019 and 05/06/23/24-Aug-2019. The strikes were decided over eight ballots following the rejection of an 18 month pay offer, amounting to 2.7%. Unite added the disruptions could potentially shut down operations at the airport. [more - original PR]

