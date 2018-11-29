Heathrow to introduce UK airport industry's first living wage roadmap

London Heathrow Airport announced (28-Nov-2018) plans to introduce the first UK airport living wage roadmap from Dec-2018. It will ensure its directly contracted suppliers, including cleaning services and cargo logistics, are paid the 'London Living Wage', which factors in the basic cost of living. In addition, suppliers will be barred from use of zero hour contracts at the airport. Heathrow aims to amend 45% of contracts by 3Q2019 and 100% by 4Q2020. Heathrow is the first airport in the UK to adopt the roadmap after gaining living wage accreditation on 06-Nov-2018. KPMG research published in Nov-2018, found a fifth of jobs pay less than the real living wage. The roadmap is part of the sustainability strategy adopted by the airport. [more - original PR]