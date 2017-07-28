Heathrow reports 'strong' financials in 1H2017, EBITDA over GBP900m

Heathrow reported (27-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights for six months ended 30-Jun-2017:

Revenue: GBP1374 million, +4.1% year-on-year; Aeronautical: GBP814 million, +1.5%; Retail: GBP313 million, +11.8%; Duty and tax free: GBP70 million, +12.9%; Airside specialist shops: GBP63 million, +23.5%; Bureaux de change: GBP24 million, stable; Catering: GBP26 million, +18.2%; Car parking: GBP58 million, +5.5%; Heathrow Express: GBP63 million, +6.8%;

Adjusted EBITDA: GBP835 million, +6.9%;

EBITDA: GBP909 million, +18.2%;

Passengers: 37.1 million, +3.9%;

Aeronautical revenue per passenger: GBP21.92, -2.3%;

Retail revenue per passenger: GBP8.43, +7.6%;

Total assets: GBP14,912 million;

Cash and cash equivalents: GBP216 billion;

Total liabilities: GBP17,186 million. [more - original PR]

Heathrow: “The outlook for Heathrow’s Adjusted EBITDA performance for 2017 remains consistent with the figure of £1,735 million set out in the Investor Report published on 27 June 2017 which was based on a traffic forecast of 76.7 million for the year.” Source: Company statement, 27-Jul-2017.