28-Jul-2017 12:13 PM
Heathrow reports 'strong' financials in 1H2017, EBITDA over GBP900m
Heathrow reported (27-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights for six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Revenue: GBP1374 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
- Aeronautical: GBP814 million, +1.5%;
- Retail: GBP313 million, +11.8%;
- Duty and tax free: GBP70 million, +12.9%;
- Airside specialist shops: GBP63 million, +23.5%;
- Bureaux de change: GBP24 million, stable;
- Catering: GBP26 million, +18.2%;
- Car parking: GBP58 million, +5.5%;
- Heathrow Express: GBP63 million, +6.8%;
- Adjusted EBITDA: GBP835 million, +6.9%;
- EBITDA: GBP909 million, +18.2%;
- Passengers: 37.1 million, +3.9%;
- Aeronautical revenue per passenger: GBP21.92, -2.3%;
- Retail revenue per passenger: GBP8.43, +7.6%;
- Total assets: GBP14,912 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: GBP216 billion;
- Total liabilities: GBP17,186 million. [more - original PR]
Heathrow: “The outlook for Heathrow’s Adjusted EBITDA performance for 2017 remains consistent with the figure of £1,735 million set out in the Investor Report published on 27 June 2017 which was based on a traffic forecast of 76.7 million for the year.” Source: Company statement, 27-Jul-2017.