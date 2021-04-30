Become a CAPA Member
30-Apr-2021 11:34 AM

Heathrow reports net loss of GBP258m in 1Q2021

Heathrow reported (29-Apr-2021) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2021:

  • Revenue: GBP165 million, -72.2% year-on-year;
    • Aeronautical: GBP78 million, -77.2%;
    • Retail: GBP27 million, -80.1%;
      • Retail concession: GBP6 million, -90.2%;
      • Catering: GBP3 million, -76.9%;
      • Other retail: GBP8 million, -65.2%;
      • Car parking: GBP4 million, -83.3%;
    • Other regulated charges: GBP28 million, -50.9%;
    • Heathrow Express: GBP1 million, -95.0%;
    • Property: GBP1 million, -83.3%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA (loss): (GBP20 million), compared to a profit of GBP315 million in p-c-p;
  • Profit (loss) before tax: (GBP307 million), compared to a loss of GBP278 million in p-c-p;
  • Profit (loss) after tax: (GBP258 million), compared to a loss of GBP352 million in p-c-p;
  • Capital expenditure: GBP47 million, -79.0%;
  • Retail revenue per passenger: GBP16.1, +73.1%;
  • Total assets: GBP18,248 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: GBP499 million;
  • Total liabilities: GBP23,200 million. [more - original PR]

