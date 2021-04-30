30-Apr-2021 11:34 AM
Heathrow reports net loss of GBP258m in 1Q2021
Heathrow reported (29-Apr-2021) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2021:
- Revenue: GBP165 million, -72.2% year-on-year;
- Aeronautical: GBP78 million, -77.2%;
- Retail: GBP27 million, -80.1%;
- Retail concession: GBP6 million, -90.2%;
- Catering: GBP3 million, -76.9%;
- Other retail: GBP8 million, -65.2%;
- Car parking: GBP4 million, -83.3%;
- Other regulated charges: GBP28 million, -50.9%;
- Heathrow Express: GBP1 million, -95.0%;
- Property: GBP1 million, -83.3%;
- Adjusted EBITDA (loss): (GBP20 million), compared to a profit of GBP315 million in p-c-p;
- Profit (loss) before tax: (GBP307 million), compared to a loss of GBP278 million in p-c-p;
- Profit (loss) after tax: (GBP258 million), compared to a loss of GBP352 million in p-c-p;
- Capital expenditure: GBP47 million, -79.0%;
- Retail revenue per passenger: GBP16.1, +73.1%;
- Total assets: GBP18,248 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: GBP499 million;
- Total liabilities: GBP23,200 million. [more - original PR]