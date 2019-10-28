Become a CAPA Member
28-Oct-2019 4:35 PM

Heathrow EBITDA up 1% in the first nine months of 2019

Heathrow reported (25-Oct-2019) the following financial highlights for the nine months ended 30-Sep-2019:

  • Revenue: GBP2302 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
    • Aeronautical: GBP1379 million, +5.5%;
    • Retail: GBP536 million, +3.1%;
      • Retail concessions: GBP252 million, +7.2%;
      • Car parking: GBP93 million, -1.1%;
      • Catering: GBP48 million, +4.3%;
  • EBITDA: GBP1454 million, +1.3%;
  • Operating profit: GBP869 million, -2.6%;
  • Retail revenue per passenger: GBP8.79, +2.3%;
  • Total assets: GBP16,713 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: EUR691 million;
  • Total liabilities: GBP19,835 million. [more - original PR]

