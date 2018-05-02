Heathrow EBITDA down 3% in 1Q2018, revenue growth close to 4%

Heathrow reported (01-May-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

Revenue: GBP680 million, +3.8% year-on-year; Aeronautical: GBP401 million, +3.1%; Retail: GBP156 million, +5.4%; Retail concessions: GBP71 million, +6.0%; Catering: GBP14 million, +16.7%; Other retail: GBP25 million, -3.8%; Car parking: GBP31 million, +10.7%;

Total operating costs: GBP278 million, +1.8%;

Adjusted EBITDA*: GBP402 million, +5.2%;

EBITDA: GBP403 million, -3.1%;

Net profit: GBP187 million, +81.6%;

Passengers: 17.7 million, +3.1%;

Retail revenue per passenger: GBP8.82, +2.3%;

Total assets: GBP14,594 million;

Cash and cash equivalents: GBP146 million;

Total liabilities: GBP17,071 million. [more - original PR]

*Before certain re-measurements and exceptional items