2-May-2018 4:29 PM
Heathrow EBITDA down 3% in 1Q2018, revenue growth close to 4%
Heathrow reported (01-May-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Revenue: GBP680 million, +3.8% year-on-year;
- Aeronautical: GBP401 million, +3.1%;
- Retail: GBP156 million, +5.4%;
- Retail concessions: GBP71 million, +6.0%;
- Catering: GBP14 million, +16.7%;
- Other retail: GBP25 million, -3.8%;
- Car parking: GBP31 million, +10.7%;
- Total operating costs: GBP278 million, +1.8%;
- Adjusted EBITDA*: GBP402 million, +5.2%;
- EBITDA: GBP403 million, -3.1%;
- Net profit: GBP187 million, +81.6%;
- Passengers: 17.7 million, +3.1%;
- Retail revenue per passenger: GBP8.82, +2.3%;
- Total assets: GBP14,594 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: GBP146 million;
- Total liabilities: GBP17,071 million. [more - original PR]
*Before certain re-measurements and exceptional items