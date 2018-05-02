Loading
2-May-2018 4:29 PM

Heathrow EBITDA down 3% in 1Q2018, revenue growth close to 4%

Heathrow reported (01-May-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Revenue: GBP680 million, +3.8% year-on-year;
    • Aeronautical: GBP401 million, +3.1%;
    • Retail: GBP156 million, +5.4%;
      • Retail concessions: GBP71 million, +6.0%;
      • Catering: GBP14 million, +16.7%;
      • Other retail: GBP25 million, -3.8%;
      • Car parking: GBP31 million, +10.7%;
  • Total operating costs: GBP278 million, +1.8%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA*: GBP402 million, +5.2%;
  • EBITDA: GBP403 million, -3.1%;
  • Net profit: GBP187 million, +81.6%;
  • Passengers: 17.7 million, +3.1%;
  • Retail revenue per passenger: GBP8.82, +2.3%;
  • Total assets: GBP14,594 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: GBP146 million;
  • Total liabilities: GBP17,071 million. [more - original PR]

*Before certain re-measurements and exceptional items

