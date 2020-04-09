9-Apr-2020 9:50 AM
Heathrow: Colleagues will need to accept revised salary terms to avoid more job cuts
London Heathrow Airport announced (08-Apr-2020) it is seeking agreement on a 10% salary reduction for staff as part its response to managing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The airport states staff will need to accept revised salary terms to avoid further job cuts. Heathrow will be offering staff who do not want to take a pay reduction a furlough option, followed by voluntary severance. [more - original PR]