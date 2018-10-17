Heathrow Airport to offer free landing charges to UK's first electric aircraft commercial service

London Heathrow Airport announced (16-Oct-2018) it is offering free landing charges for a year to the first airline in the UK to operate an electric commercial service at the airport. According to the airport, the charges are valued at almost GBP1 million. UK Aviation Minister Baroness Sugg said the initiative "will encourage airlines to invest in electric hybrid aircraft". Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye stated: "We championed carbon neutral growth in global aviation, which will come into effect in 2020. The next frontier is zero carbon flying, and I hope this prize will help to make it a reality at Heathrow by 2030". [more - original PR]