Heathrow Airport calls for abolition of APD to 'supercharge British competitiveness' post Brexit

London Heathrow Airport called (20-Sep-2017) on the UK Government to abolish abolish Air Passenger Duty on internal air services in its Autumn 2017 budget. The airport forecasts its proposal would save passengers at least GBP24 million p/a on travel expenses from Heathrow alone and increase domestic journeys by 8%. Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye added: "Preparing for a post-Brexit economy means this Budget must include practical... Abolishing air passenger duty on domestic flights is a bold move that would supercharge British competitiveness, make it cheaper for British businesses to get to London and beyond and ensure every part of our country can prosper in the future". [more - original PR]