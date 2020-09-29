Heart Aerospace and Sounds Air enter agreement for commercial ES-19 aircraft services

Heart Aerospace, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (28-Sep-2020) Sounds Air plans "to offer first regional zero-emission flights", and entered into an agreement with the carrier to provide ES-19 aircraft intended for commercial services in 2026 (newshub/RNZ, 28-Sep-2020). Sounds Air board chair and director Rhyan Wardman said: "If you look at the running costs that electric flights offers, we would expect it to be economically sound in proposition but also an environmentally sustainable one too", with the companies currently undertaking New Zealand simulations for the aircraft. Mr Wardman said: "We do a lot of short hops, most of our flights are 50 nautical miles, so it's ideal [for] an early adoption of this technology" and plans to include Wellington International Airport in the electric aircraft network.