Health of businesses and the planet are 'symbiotic': Calgary Airport Authority CEO

Calgary Airport Authority president and CEO Chris Dinsdale, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "As we all know we've been bouncing around from crisis to crisis, that's the standard of our industry... The burning challenges confronting our industry and our society threaten to erase jobs, collapse networks, impair the health of our planet and the economic prosperity of our communities". Mr Dinsdale added: "These challenges are interconnected and they present opportunities... The health of our businesses and our planet are not competing priorities, they are symbiotic".