HDR to design USD1.5bn worth of capital improvements at five Miami airports

Miami-Dade Aviation Department selected (03-Oct-2018) HDR to provide civil engineering services for its five airport system on a five year task order contract to support an estimated USD1.5 billion in capital improvements. Among the planned improvements are rehabilitation of runways, and upgrades to aprons, taxiways, and underground utilities. HDR will also design federally funded airfield safety enhancements at each airport as well as airside accommodations for larger aircraft. [more - original PR]