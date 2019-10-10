Hays Travel to acquire all 555 former Thomas Cook high street shops

Hays Travel announced (09-Oct-2019) it will acquire the entire retail portfolio of 555 former Thomas Cook Group travel agencies after agreeing a deal with the Official Receiver and special managers from KPMG. Hays Travel has already employed more than 25% of Thomas Cook's former retail staff and proposed to reopen the stores with immediate effect, taking on up to 2500 new staff. More than 100 new jobs will be based at the company's Sunderland headquarters with the rest in shops across the UK. Hays achieved sales of more than GBP1 billion in 2018 and the Thomas Cook acquisition will double its workforce and almost triple its retail presence. [more - original PR]