13-Mar-2018

Hawaiian updates guidance for 1Q2018 and FY2018, financials impacted by A321neo delay

Hawaiian Airlines updated (12-Mar-2018) its expectations for several financial metrics in 1Q2018 and FY2018. Details include:

  • 1Q2018:
    • Expectations raised for operating revenue per available seat mile due to better-than-expected passenger revenue performance in each of its geographies and cargo demand across the network;
    • Expectations revised for available seat miles and fuel consumption, due in part to changes in aircraft deployment following the delayed delivery of A321neo aircraft;
    • Expectations revised for operating cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel and special items;
    • One time charge totalling up to USD40 million related to the purchase of three previously leased Boeing 767 aircraft and the cancellation of an order for six A330-800 aircraft;
  • FY2018:
    • Expectations raised for CASM excluding aircraft fuel and special items;
    • Expectations lowered for ASMs due to unforeseen delays in the delivery of A321neos. [more - original PR]

