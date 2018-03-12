13-Mar-2018 9:59 AM
Hawaiian updates guidance for 1Q2018 and FY2018, financials impacted by A321neo delay
Hawaiian Airlines updated (12-Mar-2018) its expectations for several financial metrics in 1Q2018 and FY2018. Details include:
- 1Q2018:
- Expectations raised for operating revenue per available seat mile due to better-than-expected passenger revenue performance in each of its geographies and cargo demand across the network;
- Expectations revised for available seat miles and fuel consumption, due in part to changes in aircraft deployment following the delayed delivery of A321neo aircraft;
- Expectations revised for operating cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel and special items;
- One time charge totalling up to USD40 million related to the purchase of three previously leased Boeing 767 aircraft and the cancellation of an order for six A330-800 aircraft;
- FY2018:
- Expectations raised for CASM excluding aircraft fuel and special items;
- Expectations lowered for ASMs due to unforeseen delays in the delivery of A321neos.