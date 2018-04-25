Loading
25-Apr-2018 10:13 AM

Hawaiian Holdings revenue increase 10% but profits decline in 1Q2018

Hawaiian Holdings reported (24-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Total operating revenue: USD665.4 million, +9.8% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: USD629.1 million, +15.6%;
    • Labour: USD168.7 million, +11.7%;
    • Fuel: USD133.4 million, +28.9%;
  • Operating profit: USD36.3 million, -41.5%;
  • Net profit: USD28.5 million, -15.2%;
  • Passengers: 2.9 million, +7.0%;
  • Operating revenue per ASM: USD14.06 cents, +4.9%;
  • Operating costs per ASM: USD 13.30 cents, +10.6%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More