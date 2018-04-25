25-Apr-2018 10:13 AM
Hawaiian Holdings revenue increase 10% but profits decline in 1Q2018
Hawaiian Holdings reported (24-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Total operating revenue: USD665.4 million, +9.8% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD629.1 million, +15.6%;
- Labour: USD168.7 million, +11.7%;
- Fuel: USD133.4 million, +28.9%;
- Operating profit: USD36.3 million, -41.5%;
- Net profit: USD28.5 million, -15.2%;
- Passengers: 2.9 million, +7.0%;
- Operating revenue per ASM: USD14.06 cents, +4.9%;
- Operating costs per ASM: USD 13.30 cents, +10.6%. [more - original PR]