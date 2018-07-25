Become a CAPA Member
25-Jul-2018 4:47 PM

Hawaiian Holdings reports double digit operating profit declines in 2Q2018 as fuel costs soar

Hawaiian Holdings reported (24-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Operating revenue: USD715.4 million, +6.8% year-on-year;
    • Operating costs: USD622.5 million, +16.7%;
      • Labour: USD171.6 million, +10.9%;
      • Fuel: USD153.0 million, +48.9%;
    • Operating profit: USD92.9 million, -32.1%;
    • Net profit: USD79.5 million, +3.4%;
    • Passengers: 3.0 million, +4.6%;
    • Operating revenue per ASM: USD 14.25 cents, +0.7%;
    • Operating cost per ASM: USD 12.40 cents, +10.1%;
    • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 9.35 cents, +2.9%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Operating revenue: USD1381 million, +8.2%;
    • Operating costs: USD1252 million, +16.2%;
      • Labour: USD340.3 million, +11.3%;
      • Fuel: USD286.5 million, +38.9%;
    • Operating profit: USD129.2 million, -35.0%;
    • Net profit: USD108.0 million, -2.3%;
    • Passengers: 5.9 million, +5.7%;
    • Operating revenue per ASM: USD 14.16 cents, +2.7%;
    • Operating cost per ASM: USD 12.84 cents, +10.3%;
    • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD  9.90 cents, +5.2%. [more - original PR]

