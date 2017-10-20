Loading
20-Oct-2017 7:30 AM

Hawaiian Holdings operating profit down 3% to USD173.8m in 3Q2017

Hawaiian Holdings reported (19-Oct-2017) financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Total operating revenue: USD719.6 million, +7.1% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: USD545.8 million, +10.7%;
    • Labour: USD161.1 million, +18.1%;
    • Fuel: USD110.1 million, +16.1%;
  • Operating profit: USD173.8 million, -2.9%;
  • Net profit: USD74.6 million, -27.2%;
  • Passenger numbers: 3.0 million, +2.9%;
  • Passenger load factor: 86.7%, +1.5ppts;
  • Operating revenue per ASM: USD14.53 cents, +5.8%;
  • Operating cost per ASM: USD11.02 cents, +9.4%;
  • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD8.80 cents, +8.2%;
  • Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: USD619 million. [more - original PR]

