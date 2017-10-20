Hawaiian Holdings operating profit down 3% to USD173.8m in 3Q2017

Hawaiian Holdings reported (19-Oct-2017) financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD719.6 million, +7.1% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD545.8 million, +10.7%;
- Labour: USD161.1 million, +18.1%;
- Fuel: USD110.1 million, +16.1%;
- Operating profit: USD173.8 million, -2.9%;
- Net profit: USD74.6 million, -27.2%;
- Passenger numbers: 3.0 million, +2.9%;
- Passenger load factor: 86.7%, +1.5ppts;
- Operating revenue per ASM: USD14.53 cents, +5.8%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD11.02 cents, +9.4%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD8.80 cents, +8.2%;
- Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: USD619 million. [more - original PR]