Hawaiian Airlines looks forward to 2018; 4Q2017 capped 'extremely strong year'

Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO Mark Dunkerley stated (29-Jan-2018) 4Q2017 capped an "extremely" strong year for the carrier. The carrier reported robust demand in all of our major geographies and moderate industry capacity growth offset the rising price of fuel, carrying more guests "than ever before" in 2017. He added: "Looking ahead, 2018 stands to be a year that Hawaiian enters into the last phase of a strategy mapped out over a decade ago. With new aircraft, new markets, and product enhancements tailored to the needs of the Hawai'i traveller, we are better equipped to compete today than at any time in our past". [more - original PR]